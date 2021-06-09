ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Half a million Scottish households living in inadequate housing, research finds
News
09.06.21
by Tim Clark
More than 500,000 households in Scotland are living in inadequate homes, according to research commissioned by ALACHO
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Housing association set to to push £100,000 fire safety bill on to shared owners
Exempt accommodation claimants in Birmingham double to 22,000 in three years
Five former government ministers to be called by Grenfell Tower Inquiry
Home Office republishes controversial fire safety guidance despite legal threat
KCTMO did not prepare evacuation plans despite being asked about blind Grenfell resident by firefighters in 2016
Half a million Scottish households living in inadequate housing, research finds
Two large housing associations partner with university on decarbonisation project
Northern social landlord consortium adds three new members
RELATED STORIES
09.06.21
First Homes will be largely irrelevant to the problems of homelessness and affordability that the country faces
09.06.21
Northern social landlord consortium adds three new members
09.06.21
Scottish council offers reverse Right to Buy scheme as part of major repairs pilot
09.06.21
Northern housing associations launch tenant climate jury
09.06.21
What happened to… Clanmil’s project for women in trades?
09.06.21
Government rows back on proposed watering down of Grenfell Inquiry PEEPs recommendation
08.06.21
New G15 chair appointed
08.06.21
RSH forms sounding board for white paper tenant satisfaction measures
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved