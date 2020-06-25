Harnessing compliance data is the route to dealing with ‘no access’ issues during COVID-19, case studies suggest

Barnsbury also has homes in Highbury Fields, Islington, north London

Evidencing occasions where access wasn’t possible was a particular problem. “We’d find Post-It notes stuck to things – ‘Tried to knock, wasn’t in’ – and keeping that audit trail was a real headache.”

It is a problem that has been addressed by using Gas Tag’s technology. Every gas meter in the association’s homes now has a small tag attached to it. The engineer scans the tag to enter details of the work completed, which is then automatically uploaded to a cloud-based web system. Certificates are also issued automatically.

“It’s seamless between the contractor and us. I can log in and be really clear about the position,” she says. “It helps reduce the admin burden for the contractor and makes things a lot more transparent for us, which makes us more efficient.”

Manningham Housing Association

Size: 1,400 units

“Housing is now waking up to this whole idea that data is critical,” says Barrington Billings, chair of Manningham Housing Association. “We’ve been sitting on data for years, but we haven’t been capturing it properly, we haven’t been collating it properly, and we haven’t been analysing and utilising it effectively.”

That includes, he says, gas compliance, which was an area of particular concern at Manningham. When he took up the post in 2017, the Yorkshire association had been downgraded to ‘G3’ for governance. The regulator was particularly keen to see improvement in gas compliance.

Mr Billings says that what was clear was “strategically, we couldn’t make certain decisions unless we had quick and accurate data”.

To achieve that for gas compliance, Manningham decided to invest in Gas Tag’s technology and has attached its small tags to all its gas meters. Engineers scan these tags using their smartphones and an app to enter details of the work completed. The app can also add a geo-tagged photo stamped with the time and date when it hasn’t been possible to gain access to a property, providing crucial and timely information about which homes could not be accessed. All the data can be viewed in real time on a web-based system.

“We can call up a property, see as soon as the engineer is on site and get live, up-to-the-minute information. We have more confidence in what we are being told by the engineers because we can verify it very, very quickly – almost instantaneously.”

Even in the midst of the lockdown, not a single gas service has been missed. “Because we’ve got such a tight system, it’s helped us to manage information so effectively that we were able to still get into all our properties during the lockdown and still get things done. The speed at which we could get information, the way we could analyse it and keep in touch, and then digitally move that information on to other departments was a big help.”