Head of RBKC building control denies ‘culture of bullying’ at the council
News05/10/20by Dominic Brady
The head of building control at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), John Allen, has denied accusations of a culture of bullying in his department at the time of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment, the inquiry has heard
Previous Article One in four private renters said housing situation made lockdown harder, new research shows Next Article Northern Ireland Housing Executive appoints new chief executive