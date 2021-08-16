ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Help to Buy loans total £20bn, with a fifth of transactions on flats
News
16.08.21
by James Wilmore
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Help to Buy leaseholders can now sell homes at ‘cladding affected’ value, says Homes England
UK’s largest insurer lobbied against cladding crisis measures which would ‘deprive residents of institutional landlord’
L&Q tells almost 10,000 residents in medium-rise blocks they do not need EWS1 checks
Clarion cleared by RSH following ITV investigation
Welsh housing association retains ‘A stable’ credit rating
Help to Buy loans total £20bn, with a fifth of transactions on flats
Hyde secures £13m for fire safety work through legal action and government fund
Ministers must commit to 30-year social rent increases to tackle London’s housing crisis, report argues
RELATED STORIES
16.08.21
Ministers must commit to 30-year social rent increases to tackle London’s housing crisis, report argues
13.08.21
Regulator declares lease-based provider non-compliant with warning over rents
13.08.21
Developer defends plans to put social homes in blocks serving as a ‘noise buffer’
12.08.21
Clarion cleared by RSH following ITV investigation
12.08.21
Government allocates £578m to fix dangerous cladding through Building Safety Fund
11.08.21
Bidding opens for £150m First Homes funding
11.08.21
NHF to remove membership from exempt accommodation providers if they don’t meet new standards
11.08.21
CIH calls on government to allow more social homes to access £4bn energy-efficiency scheme
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved