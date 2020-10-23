‘Hoarding is more than just a fire risk'

How many cases does the team tackle each year?

We retrained our trades team and frontline team, and we introduced a clutter rating, which is a series of photos that illustrate the severity of a hoarding situation, rated from one (a normal situation) to 10 (the worst scenario), and helps them to make an assessment. This helped our communication because we all understood what it meant if the situation was labelled as a three or a six. If it was rated four or more, we had to notify the safeguarding team.

As a result we processed a few more cases than usual – we suddenly escalated to 17 cases in a year. At present, we have 13 cases that are rated five and above. However we are finding that many are rated lower because our team are identifying the problem earlier, which is measured success.

People with hoarding issues often struggle to ask for help because they feel ashamed or guilty. How did Raven communicate the dangers of the issue to residents to encourage them to ask for help?

Knowing the characteristics of people who hoard, we knew that putting out information that said “come and talk to us if you have a hoarding problem” or telling the resident that their home was a fire risk wasn’t going to generate a response. Also, we didn’t want to encourage other residents to complain about neighbours.

Instead we wanted people to tell us if they thought something was unsafe. It was important that we didn’t communicate in a way that created blame or appeared to label it as anti-social behaviour, so we focused on asking people if they were concerned about someone.

Although we were tackling the issue in a person-centred way, it also had a business benefit – clearing properties costs a lot of money and there can be legal issues if we’re having problems gaining access to a property. We knew it was often the same properties that were being reported and that it was difficult to engage these residents. So we made a film last year with one of our residents.

Her hoarding started as a response to a bereavement and the loss and grief she was experiencing. She felt safe with things around her – particularly the area surrounding her bed – so we worked with her so she could clear her home herself. While that was personal to her, a lot of the symptoms she was exhibiting are common among people who hoard. The film showed how it feels and provided an empathetic view, rather than being judgemental.

We used the film as part of the staff training to show to stakeholders what we were doing, and it’s on our website for residents to view.

What has the response been?

There’s no quick fix to this issue. We have been working with some of the residents for three years. The case manager has to gain their trust and work with them on a long-term basis. We don’t want to go into residents’ homes and tell them what to do – we’re taking the time to find out what’s happening with them that is making them hoard and putting together an action plan to tackle it with the resident and to support them.

We have found that changing our communications approach and working with the resident to identify the underlying issue has made it less likely that hoarding will reoccur. We’re making a proper change rather than repeatedly clearing properties.

When we’ve had success with a resident, we’ve found that they are our best advocates and suggest to other residents to talk to Raven as we will be on their side and put their safety first.

