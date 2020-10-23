Home Office criticised for ‘unacceptable and cruel’ plan to deport rough sleepers post-Brexit
by Lucie Heath
New post-Brexit immigration rules that put foreign rough sleepers at risk of deportation have been branded as “cruel” and “dehumanising” by leading homelessness charities.
