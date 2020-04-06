Homeless families to be moved into blocks with systemic safety issues amid coronavirus crisis

In anticipation of the remediation works, the council has not been placing new residents into the towers. Instead, they have been offered rehousing throughout the borough and the council is buying back homes from leaseholders.

One of the towers on the estate is entirely unoccupied and of the remaining three, only 45 of the existing 168 flats are occupied.

The new safety measures are understood to include a 24-hour waking watch, an integrated fire alarm and work to fill up cracks that could have allowed fires to spread.

Kieron Williams, cabinet member for housing management and modernisation at Southwark, said: “We‘re working very hard to make sure everyone in Southwark has a safe home during this emergency. We moved very quickly in March to offer all rough sleepers self-contained accommodation. Our next priority has been to help families living in accommodation with shared kitchens or bathrooms into self-contained homes so they can safely self-isolate. We’ve already identified 200 properties in the borough for them to move into, including 60 on the Ledbury Estate.

“The homes on the Ledbury are all in blocks people are already living in, but in flats that residents have moved out of ahead of the planned refurbishment or rebuild of the block. They are free to use because the final plans for the four towers on the estate have now been delayed. They were due to be agreed through a ballot of residents in a few weeks’ time but due to the coronavirus that has been put back.

“In the meantime, they are really good-sized homes for families who urgently need them. Whilst there are long-term issue issues with the blocks, that the refurbishment or rebuild will address, we have extra measures in place that we have agreed with the fire service to ensure they are safe for all residents. We are in constant conversation with the permanent tenants and residents of Ledbury, who understand that in an emergency, the empty properties on the estate provide a safe and comfortable temporary home for these families.”