Homelessness campaigner Jacqui McCluskey dies after illness

Ms McCluskey, who had most recently been director of policy and communications at Homeless Link, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, the charity said.

After qualifying in social work in Glasgow in the 1980s, Ms McCluskey worked as a social worker and an advisor on projects in Australia and Scotland.

She moved to London in the early 1990s and worked in the homelessness sector at North Lambeth Day Centre, setting up a resettlement scheme for rough sleepers living in the Bullring roundabout in Waterloo, and then carrying out research for CHAR, a predecessor of Homeless Link.

After that, she moved into the children’s sector, spending 10 years working in the policy team at what is now called Action for Children and then three years leading the policy and research team at the Office of the Children’s Commissioner.