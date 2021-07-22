ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Homelessness fell in early 2021, but charities issue warning as measures come to an end
News
22.07.21
by James Wilmore
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Liverpool-based landlord deemed non-compliant by regulator after ‘basic level’ failures
The irreplaceable Dawn Foster
Lenders should not ask for EWS1 forms on blocks below 18 metres, says Jenrick
Housing association sets aside £2m to tackle damp and mould following ITV investigation
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 44: ‘I’ve never seen a fully compliant firefighting lift in any local authority building to this day, actually’
Homelessness fell in early 2021, but charities issue warning as measures come to an end
L&Q racial harassment case could be repeated, report warns
More than 39,000 care home residents died with COVID-19, new figures show
RELATED STORIES
22.07.21
More than 39,000 care home residents died with COVID-19, new figures show
22.07.21
Homeless services need redesigning to address women’s experiences
21.07.21
Affordable housing not subject to cladding levy
21.07.21
HCLG committee ‘extremely concerned’ over potential for uncapped cladding loan bills
21.07.21
MPs call on government to save Housing First from ‘funding cliff edge’ as pilot schemes near end
21.07.21
Reversing social housing losses should take priority on housebuilding, experts tell Lords
21.07.21
Jenrick launches Office for Place to help councils ‘banish ugly developments’
21.07.21
MHCLG rejects block for cladding funding on height grounds despite measurement showing it meets threshold
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved