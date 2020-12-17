Homelessness is still a crisis

While we get to grips with life in the current COVID three-tiered system, there are mixed emotions across the country. The government’s five-day ‘Christmas COVID bubble’ is providing a welcome beacon for many but, for others, the next few weeks present a raft of challenges.

Most of this year has been incredibly hard on us all, and the pressures on families, relationships, new working arrangements and the economy have all taken their toll. But thankfully, most of us have had networks to depend on, people to talk to and, at the end of the day, the comfort of our beds.

“There are thousands of individuals and families experiencing ‘hidden’ homelessness through ‘sofa surfing’ or living in temporary accommodation”

For those who don’t have a secure place to call home, the next few weeks will be a daunting prospect as winter sets in. With the distraction of Christmas consuming our thoughts, it’s even more important that we don’t miss the early warning signs from those most at risk of becoming homeless.