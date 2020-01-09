Homes England backs new UK housing fund to be launched by national housing association and global asset management giant

Homes England, the government’s housing delivery body, has recommended to the government that it takes an equity investment in a new UK housing fund that is soon to be launched by BMO Real Estate Partners (BMOREP) in partnership with 55,000-home association Home Group.

BMOREP is a subsidiary of BMO Global Asset Management, the North American asset management firm that manages funds worth $263bn (£200bn).

It is understood that the new UK housing fund will be used to deliver homes across the country, but there is little detail about the types of homes and how big the fund will be.

Both Home Group and BMOREP are not yet able to comment on the details of the fund, but BMOREP said an announcement could be expected in the coming weeks.

Homes England has indicated to Inside Housing that the plan could be geared towards the private rented sector.

A spokesperson for Homes England told Inside Housing: “A private rented sector that is professionally managed by experienced organisations with credible, long-term track records forms an important part of delivering the homes the country needs – providing stable homes for those who rent and attracting new long-term investment into housing.

“We support the efforts of BMO Real Estate Partners and Home Group to address this.”