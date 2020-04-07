Homes England boss: we will listen to sector over support needs during coronavirus crisis

In a statement marking the end of the financial year, Nick Walkley said: “Coronavirus is having a major impact on the sector, and everyone at Homes England understands that our partners are having to adjust and make difficult decisions about what is best for their business and their workforce.

“Homes England will not rush to judgement about how we should respond. We will take the time to engage with and listen carefully to the sector and proactively seek input on the support it needs.

“More than ever, we need to come together and focus on getting through the challenges ahead of us.”