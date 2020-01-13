Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Homes England introduces new flexible grant initiative
News
13/01/20
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
From the archive – housing after apartheid, shared ownership Right to Buy and bedroom tax empty homes
Next Article
How to work with the new government on homelessness
Related Stories
From the archive – housing after apartheid, shared ownership Right to Buy and bedroom tax empty homes
How to work with the new government on homelessness
No record of number of residents among 9,000 emails sent to post-Grenfell inbox, minister admits
Sage registers two more companies as for-profit RPs
Why a national strategy for disabled people must have housing at its core
Sadiq Khan pledges £200k for new rough sleepers helpline but blasts government’s ‘empty promises’
Northern Ireland’s new deal is a game changer for the housing sector – here’s why
Northern Ireland deal pledges to increase social housing investment and explore wiping NIHE debts
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
Fax: 020 7772 8590/91
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved