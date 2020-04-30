Twitter
House destroyed and residents evacuated as fire hits London block

News30/04/20by Jack Simpson

One maisonette was destroyed and 20 residents had to be evacuated after a residential building in north London was hit by a fire last night.

Pic of fire in Acacia Road, Wood Green (Picture: London Fire Brigade)
Pic of fire in Acacia Road, Wood Green (Picture: London Fire Brigade)
A total of ten engines and 70 firefighters were called to tackle the fire that started just before 10pm in the Firs House block in Acacia Road, Wood Green. Three people were treated at the scene by the the London Ambulance Service.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 9.58 pm last night, with crews from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton, Holloway, Stoke Newington and Southgate fighting the flames until it was brought under control at midnight.

One maisonette spread over the second and third floor was destroyed by the fire and part of the roof was damaged.

Inside Housing has asked Haringey Council if the four-storey block was owned by the local authority. The LFB said they were currently investigating what started the fire.

Fire safetyLocal AuthorityLondon
