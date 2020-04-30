House destroyed and residents evacuated as fire hits London block

A total of ten engines and 70 firefighters were called to tackle the fire that started just before 10pm in the Firs House block in Acacia Road, Wood Green. Three people were treated at the scene by the the London Ambulance Service.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 9.58 pm last night, with crews from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton, Holloway, Stoke Newington and Southgate fighting the flames until it was brought under control at midnight.