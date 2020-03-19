Housing 2020 postponed until September

Housing 2020 – the largest event of its type in Europe – was set to take place in Manchester in late June.

Ocean Media Group, which organises the event and also owns Inside Housing, said in a statement that the conference will now take place from 2-4 September.

It added: “We are disappointed at having to reschedule what was on track to be a very successful event, but we feel this is the responsible action to take under the current circumstances.

“No one knows how the situation will develop over the coming weeks and we did not want to delay this move and cause further concern to our loyal audience.”