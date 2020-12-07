Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Housing association agrees framework with developer for 10,000 homes
News
07.12.20
by Dominic Brady
Places for People has announced a national framework agreement with developer Countryside to deliver 10,000 mixed-tenure homes over a 10-year period.
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 21: ‘It’s there in black and white, isn’t it? We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety’
Kingspan claims about suitability of its insulation for high rises ‘a house of cards’, inquiry hears
‘No win, no fee’ lawyers targeting tenants of ‘soft touch’ social landlords
Key government official warned over use of Kingspan insulation on high rises in 2014
Former CIH boss joins board of supported housing fund
Housing association agrees framework with developer for 10,000 homes
Resident satisfaction – are we serious about understanding the truth?
GLA seeking development partner for 220-home hospital site
RELATED STORIES
07.12.20
Former CIH boss joins board of supported housing fund
07.12.20
Social housing arrears 40% higher in areas with tighter local restrictions, survey shows
04.12.20
GLA seeking development partner for 220-home hospital site
04.12.20
Further expansion of permitted development rights proposed by government
04.12.20
Housing associations should be open to private equity investment, say sector leaders
04.12.20
Additional £68m announced for disability home adaptations
04.12.20
Christmas eviction ban introduced in Scotland
04.12.20
The Week in Housing: Development down, arrears up and ‘soft-touch’ associations get taken advantage of
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved