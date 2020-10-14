Housing association chief executive appointed to Grenfell Inquiry panel

The chief executive of a 1,300-home housing association has been appointed as the long-awaited replacement third panel member for the Grenfell Tower Inquiry #UKhousing

Survivors and bereaved have been pressing for an appointment since, concerned that the existing panel of retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick and architect Thouria Istephan lacked insight into matters relating to social housing and community relations.

Ms Mehra was a short-notice replacement for the original candidate, Professor Nabeel Hamdi, who resigned without explanation in December last year .

The inquiry has been seeking a third member for its panel since January, when its previous pick Benita Mehra stepped down after it emerged a charity she chaired had received funding from Grenfell-cladding manufacturer Arconic.

Ali Akbor will step down as chief executive of Leeds-based Unity Homes and Enterprise to take up the role with the inquiry on November 2.

Last week, Grenfell United – which represents many of the former residents of the tower – wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson branding the delay “unacceptable”.

Under the rules governing public inquiries, it is the government that must appoint the panel and the recruitment had been handled by the Cabinet Office.

Reacting to the appointment of Mr Akbor, Grenfell United said: "We can only but hope that this panellist has been thoroughly checked and will live up to the responsibility he has before him.

“We have already heard evidence on how we were labelled as troublemakers for speaking out for our safety. It’s imperative that the panel learn the lessons and produce meaningful recommendations so that social housing tenants are never treated in this way again."

The inquiry is this week hearing from witnesses at the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) about their role in the refurbishment. On Monday, it emerged tenants who asked for details of the plans were branded "antagonists".

Mr Akbor has been chief executive of Unity Homes and Enterprise since 1999. He was awarded an OBE in 2019 for services to the community in Leeds.