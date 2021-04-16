ao link
Housing association rent arrears could rise by £330m after Universal Credit switchover, NHF warns
News
16.04.21
by Nathaniel Barker
The number of tenants claiming Universal Credit for help with their rent costs increased by 83% during the pandemic
