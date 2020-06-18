Housing association says zero carbon will cost £20,000-plus per home

Raven Housing Trust, which manages more than 7,000 homes in London, Surrey and Sussex, said that the £115m projected bill for energy efficiency improvements would be roughly a 25% increase in the expected £470m cost of maintenance for its stock over the coming 30 years.

It is one of the first occasions on which a social landlord has put a figure on the cost of meeting the government’s ambitious zero-carbon target, which it brought into law last year.