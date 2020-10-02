Housing association slams unclear fire safety guidance after it spends £840,000 on scheme that passed EWS check

Jamie Ratcliff, executive director at Network Homes, said due to the interpretation of unclear government guidance, the association had “effectively wasted nearly a million pounds” on a building that was adequately safe”, labelling it as “shocking”.

Included in that bill was more than £100,000 spent on investigations and tests of cladding systems and £700,000 on a waking watch across the development for five months.

It was only in February this month – 10 months after investigations started – that the development received an official clean bill of health through an EWS check. During that period, several of the development’s leaseholders also saw sales, staircasing and remortgaging attempts fall through.

The block in north-west London, which Network preferred not to name, is made up of 440 apartments across seven blocks, five of which are over 18m. It is covered in Genius Aluminium PlanarPanels and its insulation is Kingspan K15.

The actions taken by Network on the block reflect the confusion around building safety guidance from the government in recent years, with the association having to follow a number of different advice notes and procedures to ensure the safety of the development and give leaseholders the ability to sell.