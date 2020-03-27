Housing association tenant served with ‘coronavirus injunction’ after throwing 20-person house party

A housing association tenant living in a Manchester estate has been served with a “coronavirus injunction” after throwing large parties at his property despite the government putting the UK on effective lockdown.
Mosscare St Vincent’s took action after neighbours on an estate in Manchester raised concerns about the tenant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, ignored government guidance and hosted a party for more than 20 people this week.
This came after the prime minister announced on Monday that he would be introducing restrictions on the movement of people and guidance which advised people to stay two metres apart from one another and avoid large gatherings with family or friends.
The terms of the injunction prohibit the tenant from allowing any visitor to attend their property, save for their children, until the government lifts current guidance about social and physical distancing.
The injunction is thought to be one of the first of its kind to be put in place under the coronavirus lockdown.
Matt Jones, executive director – customers at Mosscare St Vincent’s, said: “Residents must realise that the restrictions put in place by the government are to minimise the spread of the virus and must be adhered to.
“We will continue to take appropriate action to ensure that residents living in our communities are kept safe during this time of unprecedented risk.”
Amy Stirton, associate solicitor at Forbes Solicitors, which worked with Mosscare St Vincent’s to secure the injunction, said: “The Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 provides an array of tools that can be utilised by landlords during this national emergency, and this case demonstrates that while the court is now compelled to suspend proceedings relating to possession cases, it is still prepared to take steps to ensure that members of the public are protected.”