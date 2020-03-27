Housing association tenant served with ‘coronavirus injunction’ after throwing 20-person house party

Mosscare St Vincent’s took action after neighbours on an estate in Manchester raised concerns about the tenant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, ignored government guidance and hosted a party for more than 20 people this week.

This came after the prime minister announced on Monday that he would be introducing restrictions on the movement of people and guidance which advised people to stay two metres apart from one another and avoid large gatherings with family or friends.

The terms of the injunction prohibit the tenant from allowing any visitor to attend their property, save for their children, until the government lifts current guidance about social and physical distancing.

The injunction is thought to be one of the first of its kind to be put in place under the coronavirus lockdown.