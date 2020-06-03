Housing association threatens leaseholders with possession proceedings during lockdown

Inside Housing has seen an automated email sent by the 65,000-home landlord to several leaseholders during the lockdown ordering them to clear any rent or service charge arrears within seven days or risk facing action.

The email said: “Should you fail to do so within seven days we will, with regret, have no option but to approach your mortgage lender for payment or consult our solicitors to take action to collect payment of the arrears.

“This is likely to involve starting proceedings to forfeit your lease or take possession of your property. We will seek reimbursement of the cost of this process from you.”

The emails said NHG would not take enforcement action if the leaseholders’ arrears have “escalated due to the impact of COVID-19”.

The email comes despite courts in England suspending all possession hearings until 25 June after the government brought in a law banning evictions. This means landlords cannot evict tenants or start proceedings for any reason during this time.