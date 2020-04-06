Housing association workers help free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients

WHG, which owns around 21,000 homes across the West Midlands, helped with the fit-out of Holly Bank House in Willenhall for free after being contacted by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

The facility was being used as NHS offices and excess storage space after being deemed surplus to requirements some time ago, with beds dismantled and scattered throughout the building.

Rob Gilham, corporate director of business strategy and assets at WHG, told Inside Housing: “We have about 330 colleagues in our in-house repairs team with an enormous range of skills.

“In recent weeks we’ve gone from a full repairing service to only dealing with emergencies, in line with the government’s coronavirus advice, so we said to our partners that we would have capacity and that we wanted to put it to useful help.

“So we were approached to by the NHS Trust. Initially they just wanted the place clearing, but there were also repairs that needed doing and we were able to sort out skips and materials and put together equipment to make the facility operational again.”