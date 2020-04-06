Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All

Housing association workers help free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients

News06/04/20by Nathaniel Barker

Housing association repair workers have restored a mothballed NHS care facility to free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
WHG workers at Holly Bank House (picture: WHG)
WHG workers at Holly Bank House (picture: WHG)
Sharelines
Housing association workers from @walsallwhg help free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients #ukhousing
Housing association repair workers from @walsallwhg have restored a mothballed NHS care facility to free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients #ukhousing

WHG, which owns around 21,000 homes across the West Midlands, helped with the fit-out of Holly Bank House in Willenhall for free after being contacted by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

The facility was being used as NHS offices and excess storage space after being deemed surplus to requirements some time ago, with beds dismantled and scattered throughout the building.

Rob Gilham, corporate director of business strategy and assets at WHG, told Inside Housing: “We have about 330 colleagues in our in-house repairs team with an enormous range of skills.

“In recent weeks we’ve gone from a full repairing service to only dealing with emergencies, in line with the government’s coronavirus advice, so we said to our partners that we would have capacity and that we wanted to put it to useful help.

“So we were approached to by the NHS Trust. Initially they just wanted the place clearing, but there were also repairs that needed doing and we were able to sort out skips and materials and put together equipment to make the facility operational again.”

Read More

Housing associations look to ease loneliness as tenants are asked to self-isolate because of coronavirusHousing associations look to ease loneliness as tenants are asked to self-isolate because of coronavirus
The housing sector is pulling together during the COVID-19 crisisThe housing sector is pulling together during the COVID-19 crisis
Why plans to protect fuel poverty victims amid the coronavirus crisis fall far shortWhy plans to protect fuel poverty victims amid the coronavirus crisis fall far short

The 17-bedroom facility, which was originally used for stroke victims, will now take patients from Walsall Manor Hospital to free up beds there for people suffering from COVID-19.

There were 340 confirmed cases in Walsall at 9am on 5 April.

Thirteen WHG staff worked on turning Holly Bank House back into a working hospital last week.

The association has also used other staff unable to do their normal jobs because of the pandemic to make around 4,000 calls to all of its tenants over 70, offering support and help deliver council food parcels.

It is currently paying all staff full salaries and does not currently have any plans to put employees on furlough, Mr Gilham said.

Daren Fradgley, director of integration at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “The trust has been working really hard with our Walsall Together partners in Walsall Council and WHG to get Holly Bank House up and running as an inpatient facility for patients requiring stroke rehabilitation of complex discharged out of the hospital while the trust is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is crucial to free up beds for the inevitable influx of patients the hospital will have over the coming months due to coronavirus but also to get patients, where possible, back into the community where they are less at risk.

“I am pleased to say that thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, including the volunteers who have been instrumental in getting all the final bits of work done, that patients will begin to be transferred on Monday. A big thank you and well done to everyone involved.”

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Care and supportCoronavirusHousing Association/RPOtherWest Midlands
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn