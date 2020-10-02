Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing event
Homes event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Housing associations agree merger to create 3,000-home group after a year of talks
News
02/10/20
by James Wilmore
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Housing association slams unclear fire safety guidance after it spends £840,000 on scheme that passed EWS check
Related Stories
Will the next generation of workers be our equivalent of Japanese hikikomori?
2 October digital edition of Inside Housing out now
Orbit warns targets ‘under review’ due to pandemic threat
Retirement home giants strike major partnership deal to deliver hundreds of new homes
Nearly 2,800 buildings register for government’s £1bn Building Safety Fund
Q&A: LiveWest chief talks environmental policy
We need more affordable homes to support the recovery, so why are we introducing measures that will deliver fewer?
Two housing associations added to £51m Homes England strategic partnership
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved