Housing associations get extra year to build homes through £9bn Affordable Homes Programme

The housing secretary Robert Jenrick has confirmed that associations will now have until March 2023 to start housing projects funded through the SOAHP, 12 months later than the previous deadline of March 2022.

The move comes as latest figures estimate 53,000 new affordable homes have stalled as a result of the construction delays brought about by COVID-19.

Last month a number of housing associations and sector bodies told Inside Housing that greater clarity was needed from government on the status of funding through the current SOAHP. Some associations said projects were at threat due to the delays.

This included the Stoke-based association Aspire which was set to receive an extra £5m for a £14m project through the SOAHP but said that it was in the dark over whether it would receive funding because the project was now unlikely to be completed before March 2022.

Under the new rules laid out by the Minsitry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, “spades must be in the ground” before March 2023.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said that his department had listened to the sector and agreed they should have a longer deadline.

He added: “Building the homes the country needs is central to the mission of this government as we prioritise uniting and levelling up the country.”