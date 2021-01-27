Housing associations must rally around to combat homelessness among Armed Forces veterans

Armed Forces veterans can end up homeless for a multitude of reasons as they struggle to adjust to civilian life, find employment and cope with physical or mental health issues.

Estimates by the Royal British Legion suggest there are 6,000 homeless ex-service personnel in the UK and they account for 3-4% of rough sleepers. However, the scale of the situation is hard to accurately assess because many veterans access support through self-referral or Armed Forces charities, rather than the statutory homelessness system.

The No Homeless Veterans campaign claimed in 2019 that more than 3,500 homeless veterans were slipping through the net every year, missed by local authorities and so losing out on the housing and support available to them.

While we as a sector seek to quantify the issue, it is imperative that housing associations are encouraged to build on the success of previous veteran schemes, so we can all play our part in ensuring those who have bravely served our country receive the support they need and deserve.