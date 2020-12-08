Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Housing associations’ role as community anchors is critical as we head into a recession
Comment
08.12.20
by Kate Henderson
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 21: ‘It’s there in black and white, isn’t it? We see a complete absence of any consideration of life safety’
Kingspan claims about suitability of its insulation for high rises ‘a house of cards’, inquiry hears
‘No win, no fee’ lawyers targeting tenants of ‘soft touch’ social landlords
Key government official warned over use of Kingspan insulation on high rises in 2014
Housing associations’ role as community anchors is critical as we head into a recession
The Thinkhouse Review: How good placemaking can play a role in addressing the UK's “productivity puzzle”
We can’t allow those who’ve been hit hardest to shoulder the burden of paying for the pandemic
Homes England calls on sector to sign Building Safety Charter
RELATED STORIES
08.12.20
The Thinkhouse Review: How good placemaking can play a role in addressing the UK's “productivity puzzle”
08.12.20
We can’t allow those who’ve been hit hardest to shoulder the burden of paying for the pandemic
07.12.20
Homes England calls on sector to sign Building Safety Charter
07.12.20
The Housing Podcast: review of the year 2020
07.12.20
North West housing associations back launch of £20m homelessness property investment fund
07.12.20
Former CIH boss joins board of supported housing fund
07.12.20
Housing association agrees framework with developer for 10,000 homes
07.12.20
Resident satisfaction – are we serious about understanding the truth?
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved