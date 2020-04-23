Housing associations warn supply chain failures caused by COVID-19 could hurt development plans

Inside Housing has heard from housing associations and private house builders which have warned that their development plans will suffer if a large number of contractors become insolvent or reduce output as a result of the crisis.

Stephen McMorris, director of development and sales at Hyde, said: “All suppliers are concerned about the future impact of the lockdown, be it directly or indirectly.

“Main contractors may be able to weather the storm in the short term, but if there is a failure of a significant number of subcontractors, this will have an immediate and direct negative impact on projects.”

Neil Barber, managing director – commercial at Pobl, the largest housing association in Wales, said: “The government has tried hard to mitigate the effect on industry. We know that the majority of our supply chain are using the furlough scheme but there is inevitably a significant negative impact and we are concerned about the future in this regard.”

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown, the government has maintained that construction sites should stay open where it is safe to do so and if workers abide by social distancing rules. Despite this, a large number of sites have closed in response to the virus.