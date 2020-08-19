Housing Day social media event set for 7 October

The 24-hour social media event, which will focus on the importance of home, will take place on Wednesday 7 October

An annual 24-hour social media event designed to celebrate the positive impact of social housing will be held on 7 October #UKhousing

The organisers are seeking stories of the key role a decent, safe and genuinely affordable home plays in people’s lives, not only in times of crisis but always.

Now in its eighth year, the event will focus on ‘the importance of home’ in support of the national ‘Homes at the Heart’ campaign calling for a once-in-a-generation investment in social housing .

Housing Day lead Leslie Channon said: “Never has there been more of a time, in recent history, where the importance of home and community has been so starkly demonstrated within our society.

#HousingDay 2020 will be Wednesday 7th October.



We want to hear from tenants. We want stories highlighting the importance of having a safe, secure & truly affordable place to call home.



“Although I have had COVID-19 and I have been ill for many months, I have been very grateful for the home and community I have. When I was too ill to take care of myself, my community stepped in and dropped off meals and went shopping for me. My community has held my family together.