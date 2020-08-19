Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All

Housing Day social media event set for 7 October

News19/08/20by IH reporter

An annual 24-hour social media event designed to celebrate the positive impact of social housing will be held on Wednesday 7 October.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
The 24-hour social media event, which will focus on the importance of home, will take place on Wednesday 7 October
The 24-hour social media event, which will focus on the importance of home, will take place on Wednesday 7 October
Sharelines
Housing Day social media event set for 7 October #UKhousing
An annual 24-hour social media event designed to celebrate the positive impact of social housing will be held on 7 October #UKhousing

Now in its eighth year, the event will focus on ‘the importance of home’ in support of the national ‘Homes at the Heart’ campaign calling for a once-in-a-generation investment in social housing.

The organisers are seeking stories of the key role a decent, safe and genuinely affordable home plays in people’s lives, not only in times of crisis but always.

Read More

#IHchat: the best bits from our Q&A marathon for Housing Day#IHchat: the best bits from our Q&A marathon for Housing Day
Inside Housing #housingday debatesInside Housing #housingday debates
Why #HousingDay mattersWhy #HousingDay matters

Housing Day lead Leslie Channon said: “Never has there been more of a time, in recent history, where the importance of home and community has been so starkly demonstrated within our society.

“Although I have had COVID-19 and I have been ill for many months, I have been very grateful for the home and community I have. When I was too ill to take care of myself, my community stepped in and dropped off meals and went shopping for me. My community has held my family together.

“#HousingDay has always been a celebration of social housing and the important role it can play in supporting people’s lives. We are delighted to be lending our support to ‘Homes at the Heart’.”

The Twitter hashtag is #HousingDay. Follow @housingday for more information.

Housing benefits
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn