Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in August 2020
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing appointments runs through the main changes in the sector for August.
Housing association moves
- Matt Cooney (pictured) has been appointed chief executive of The Community Housing Group. He was previously chief executive of Asra Housing Group, ahead of its merger with Paragon in 2017, and has since worked as interim chief property officer at Surrey County Council.
- Helen Simpson has been named chair of Broadacres Housing Association, replacing Colin Wilkie who has reached the end of his six-year term. Ms Simpson has worked in senior management roles for BT and currently runs management consultancy Simpson & Associates.
- John Davidson has been named chief executive at Almond Housing Association. He was previously director of customer services at Cairn Housing Association.
- Former Wakefield District Housing managing director Steve Rawson has been appointed chief operating officer at Beyond Housing.
- Nottingham Community Housing Association has appointed Karen Colver as head of communities and Martin Ebner as head of customer contact. Ms Colver was formerly housing services manager at Newark & Sherwood District Council while Mr Ebner was contact centre manager for Yorkshire Water. Both joined the organisation on 10 August.
- Westward Housing has hired Di Stirling-Chow (pictured) as director of support services and Mick Capern as assistant director – transformation. Ms Stirling-Chow was previously an assistant director at Accord Housing Association while Mr Capern was a consultant with 3C Consulting.
- David Pace has been appointed operations support director at Golding Homes. He previously worked as a consultant at Walter Consulting. He started on 3 August.
- Volkswagen Financial Services UK’s head of talent acquisition and talent development, Kathryn Bowe, has been appointed head of talent acquisition at Sovereign Housing.
- Taff Housing has promoted Josh Dowdall to the position of executive director – people and places. It has also permanently appointed Sarah Cole to the position of executive director finance and IT, who had been undertaking the role on an interim basis since December.
Other moves
- Haydn Mursell is to replace Chris Phillips as chair of developer Apex Airspace. He has recently held senior private sector roles including chief executive of Kier Group.
- Fiona Colley (pictured) is the new director of social change at charity Homeless Link. She had previously been director of strategy and communications at Lewisham Council.
