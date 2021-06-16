Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in May 2021
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in May 2021
Housing association and council moves
- Jill Haley (above), chief executive of Newcastle-based association Byker Community Trust, has announced her retirement after a 40-year career in housing. Ms Haley has been chief executive since March 2012 and her exit comes after the formal transfer of ownership and management of Byker Community Trust to Karbon Homes.
- Large London housing association L&Q has added three new members to its board. These include Dominique Kent, who becomes chair of its care and support subsidiary; Maria Da Cunha, who becomes chair of its governance and remuneration committee; and Raj Kumar, who will join as a board member and member of the L&Q residents board.
- Alan Yates has been appointed as a board member at The Wrekin Housing Group. Mr Yates was previously deputy chief executive at Accord Housing Association.
- Midlands landlord WHG has brought in Sangita Surridge (pictured, above) from Futures Housing Group as its new corporate finance director. She started her role last week.
- Andy Oldale has seen his role as interim head of finance at Yorkshire Housing Group converted into a permanent role as the landlord’s new executive director of finance and governance. Before taking up the role as interim head of finance, he was previously assistant chief executive and corporate services director at Equity Housing Group.
- Forge New Homes, the partnership between five Sheffield housing providers, has appointed Justin Martin as its technical lead. Mr Martin joins the partnership from Engie, where he was design manager. Forge New Homes is a partnership between Together Housing Association, South Yorkshire Housing Association, Great Places Housing Group, Yorkshire Housing and The Guinness Partnership.
- 20,000-home landlord Moat has hired Mark Warner as its new director of property services. Mr Warner joins the group from Paradigm Housing Group, where he was head of asset management.
- Magna has hired the National Trust’s head of transformation to become its new strategic organisational capability director. Ami Davis started the newly created role in May.
- David Wing has joined WDH from Chesterfield Borough Council to become the landlord’s new service director – IT strategy and innovation. His new role will see him lead on the landlord’s IT strategy and digital transformation.
- There is a new director of asset management at Almond Housing Association. Iona Taylor has joined the company from Link Group, where she worked as asset planning manager.
- Suzy Hollins has been appointed head of sales at Plumlife Homes, the for-profit arm of Great Places Housing Group.
- Orbit has appointed its first female assistant site manager. Jayne Carabott will be based at the housing provider’s Felix Park development in Soham.
- Platform’s property maintenance company Platform Property Care has promoted two staff members. Adam Rudge will now become head of service – voids after previously working as operations manager for voids and grounds, while Duncan Palmer has been made head of service for responsive repairs after previously being operations manager for responsive repairs.
Other moves
- Homelessness charity St Mungo’s has appointed three new executive directors to its leadership team. The new appointments include Alison Muir (pictured), executive director of housing services, and Ranjeet Bhupla, executive director of information technology. Both will be joining in August. Jonathan Manuel, executive director of finance, will join in July.
- Retirement house builder Churchill has appointed Martin Bessant as its new eastern regional managing director. Mr Bessant previously spent 15 years at Kier Living, in a number of senior roles.
- Nalton Stembari has been promoted to associate at law firm Capsticks after being a senior solicitor at the firm.
- Property service company United Living has appointed David Rooney as managing director of its property services division.
- Developer Burlington Estates has appointed David Jervis, former head of Spitfire Bespoke Homes, to lead its expansion into the Midlands. The Exeter-based developer is looking to expand into the region with the appointment.
