I have worked in the housing sector for nearly 30 years across the country in various housing associations of different guises in London, Bristol and Birmingham. I have had the privilege of coming to the housing sector as a trainee at the organisation Positive Action in Housing and worked my way up the ladder to lead a range of organisations.

For the purposes of this piece, I will focus on the first two: my thoughts on the lessons for the future is not fully formed yet as events are still unfolding.

“Why has a sector that is founded on the principles of addressing the needs of unheard voices not made great strides on this problem”

My musings have ranged from whether this recent peak of consciousness would lead to systemic change in the way institutions address racism and discrimination as it affects people of colour, my own personal journey over the years particularly working in the housing sector and lessons for the future.

I have been reflecting on recent events, especially the unresolved issues of race, inequality and demand for justice, being powerfully driven by a generation of young people of all backgrounds.

Over the period I have received tremendous help from a lot of allies, including bosses, mentors of different guises in terms of gender and ethnicity, and a network of BME colleagues that was set up to provide a safe space to share our experiences of working in housing, because the mainstream discussions in a number of instances excluded us.

So, I come into this wretched problem of race and discrimination in the housing sector both as an insider and outsider, and also with a nuanced insight on a complex problem that I have struggled to grapple with.

The seemingly unanswered question is why has a sector that is founded on the principles of addressing the needs of unheard voices not made great strides on this problem?

“Lack of curiosity, coupled with lack of urgency, have contributed to the current state where the sector lacks moral authority and credibility with most people of colour on this issue who I have spoken to, including those that have left or those that remain in the housing sector”

This is after a long list of race and housing inquiries, reviews, initiatives, campaigns, regulatory standards, proclamations, pledges, diversity policies, diversity statements dating back 40 years, when the National Housing Federation’s race and housing inquiry was launched after the 1981 race riots.

I have heard housing leaders espouse countless times without any form of accountability or sense of irony, the social purpose of the sector and value statements enshrined in fairness and equality. At the same time they have been presiding over organisations that even in recent times had a leadership, be it executive or board composition, which does not reflect or bear semblance to their staff, residents or working population, national or local.

The reason for this inertia leaves one dumbfounded, and in a state of perpetual despair, as one observes again examples of performative activism in response to the current peak of consciousness on racial injustice.

Undoubtedly a lot of colleagues mean well, but good intentions are not enough. We need to ask our leaders why the indifference over the years? Because lack of curiosity, coupled with lack of urgency, have contributed to the current state where the sector lacks moral authority and credibility with most people of colour on this issue who I have spoken to, including those that have left or those that remain in the housing sector. Enough good and well-meaning people have sat on the fence for so long, they have now fallen off the fence.

“Where are the personal reflections of leaders in the sector to reassure us that lessons of the past have been learned, and to provide the authenticity required to give us hope?”

As Martin Luther King said: “Shallow understanding from people of goodwill is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”