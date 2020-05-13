How a free toolkit can help social landlords work with tenants on placemaking during the lockdown

“Now is the time for housing associations and residents to connect and discuss what can be done to alleviate self-isolation’s stresses,” says James Oliver Firkins from @NewUnion_orgs #ukhousing

I looked into facts surrounding isolation and found that one in three people who live in social housing has mental health concerns. With the COVID-19 lockdown in effect for the foreseeable, questions regarding what we consider acceptable living conditions will inevitably arise. Mainly, how do inequalities create repercussions for physical and mental health?

And yet, the vast majority of us are by no means the worst off in society.

I’ve been a freelancer for nearly two years now while also developing a men’s mental health magazine, so I’m equipped for long stretches spent alone, communicating mainly through technology while working from home. What’s oddly comforting is that the same anxieties I had experienced about an unsure future and lack of in-person communication was normal – my friends began asking me for hints and tips, or simply calling me to express their feelings. They were bored, felt trapped, and some were worried about rent.

Put simply, larger homes have spaces to separate work and home life, possibly with office space or even simply access to green spaces such as gardens. For the more well-off, remote working for stable income might seem like a holiday, but for others who live in small flats with no garden, lockdown tastes bitter. Those without green spaces at home are at greater risk of exposing themselves.

So what can be done?

COVID-19 will have a huge economic impact on the public sector and housing providers. When the lockdown is lifted, local governments and housing associations are going to feel the financial impact of the pandemic, so I began to think about how tenants’ lives could be improved through improving their spaces, but crucially for little or no cost.

With my activism role at New Union, I decided to create a toolkit so organisations could involve communities in placemaking without worrying about commissioning expensive facilitators.

One thing that inspired us was seeing people engage in tactical urbanism - even if they didn’t know they were. From children brightening streets with rainbows in their windows for NHS workers, to communities finding inventive ways to deliver groceries to vulnerable neighbours, people have found ways to improve and inform their spaces – and importantly, sometimes for free.

For context, tactical urbanism is shaping spaces through activism-minded placemaking, often done for little or no cost. It’s almost always a grassroots initiative, with citizens essentially doing something exciting to renovate unused spaces.

Even though people are stuck inside for the foreseeable under government advice, it’s important residents maintain connected to their neighbourhoods. However, even though this pandemic has instilled a great sense of community and togetherness, they may not know how to improve their spaces, or may expect everything to be stymied behind red tape. They would benefit from beginning dialogues with community engagement managers and their teams.

Now is the time for housing associations and residents to connect and discuss what can be done to alleviate self-isolation’s stresses, and continue those positive changes long after lockdown. We want to empower citizens to take responsibility for their spaces.