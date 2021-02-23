Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
How are social landlords doing at responding to complaints?
Insight
23.02.21
by Nathaniel Barker
The Housing Ombudsman recently published annual performance reports for social landlords in England for the first time. What can these reports teach us?
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Non-compliant housing association to be closed down this summer
Southwark housing chief resigns after Twitter account exposed
Southern Housing and Sanctuary in talks over merger to create UK’s largest housing association
Regulator places three exempt accommodation providers under investigation
Analysis reveals landlords slowest to comply with Housing Ombudsman orders
How are social landlords doing at responding to complaints?
What do the changes to the Fire Safety Bill mean?
Sponsored by
Gerda Security
How does zero carbon fit in landlords’ plans?
Sponsored by
SEC
RELATED STORIES
23.02.21
Analysis reveals landlords slowest to comply with Housing Ombudsman orders
23.02.21
What do the changes to the Fire Safety Bill mean?
SPONSORED ARTICLE
23.02.21
How does zero carbon fit in landlords’ plans?
SPONSORED ARTICLE
23.02.21
Our town and city centres are about to undergo a revolution – are you ready for it?
23.02.21
In defence of ALMOs
23.02.21
Green London mayor candidate vows to set up ‘people’s land commission’ if elected
22.02.21
Non-compliant housing association to be closed down this summer
22.02.21
What are the implications if frontline staff refuse vaccination?
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved