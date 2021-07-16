How can a national platform for tenants work with landlords to drive safety?

Darren Hartley, CEO, TAROE Trust

Darren Hartley has worked in the regulated housing sector for almost 20 years. Since 2016 he has been chief executive of the tenant charity TAROE Trust, working on behalf of tenants and tenant groups on a broad range of issues and lobbying for change at a national policy level.

In 2018, Mr Hartley was chair of the Residents’ Voice Working Group as part of the Dame Judith Hackitt Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety.

He also works as a consultant for Altair Ltd, providing a broad range of governance and regulatory compliance advice to Registered Providers and RSLs across England and Wales.

Sasha Deepwell, CEO, Irwell Valley Homes

Sasha Deepwell is a senior housing executive with a track record of transformational leadership that has made a real difference for customers. She joined Irwell Valley Homes in 2017 as chief executive. Prior to her current role, Ms Deepwell has held senior positions in housing and led many award-winning development and regeneration partnerships. Her non-executive roles include: board member of North West Housing Services (the UK’s largest mutual services agency for housing co-operatives and community led housing) and chair of the Centre for Women’s Justice, a national human rights charity. She leads on social inclusion and equality & diversity issues for the Greater Manchester Housing Partnership and sits on the ‘Tackling Inequalities’ board of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

Tina Mistry, relationship manager, Aico

Tina Mistry joined Aico in November 2015 as a regional specification manager in North London and early in 2020 was promoted to southern specification manager. Ms Mistry has been a driving force in developing strategic relationships to facilitate change within the social housing sector and has now taken the new role of relationship manager. Her objectives are to create strategic collaborative partnerships across all nations and collectively identify key barriers, work together to address them, and create further change to keep residents safe.

Alan Strickland, director of external affairs & resident involvement, Optivo

Before joining Optivo in 2018, Alan Strickland spent seven years as cabinet member for housing and regeneration for a London borough and led volunteering policy at Volunteering England and NCVO (National Council of Voluntary Organisations). Mr Strickland’s present role includes leading a Resident Governance Review; co-creating a working group with residents to tackle projects relating to safety, antisocial behaviour and sustainability; and forming informal groups with residents at neighbourhood level to focus on projects that make a difference to their community.