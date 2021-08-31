How can housing providers hit new homes targets and create healthy communities for the future?

In association with:

The past 18 months have put an even greater focus on the quality of housing and neighbourhoods in the UK. As people have spent more time at home, the link between health and housing has been brought into the spotlight. Coupled with this is an increasingly important need to take climate change into account.

But what counts as a sustainable development in the 21st century? What impact can that have on health? And how can all this be achieved amid a government target for 300,000 new homes a year and a shake-up of the planning system? To consider these questions, Inside Housing brought together a panel of experts for a roundtable, sponsored by law firm Birketts and hosted by deputy editor Peter Apps. Mr Apps asks each member to share the one aspect they would change about the current system to deliver more sustainable housing.

Ali Bennett, development director at Raven Housing Trust, says she would like to see an immediate shift in policy to ensure net zero carbon homes are built. Robin Sarkar, clerk of works at Albyn Housing Society, agrees, and adds: “I would educate our tenants to be able to use their homes efficiently, and that would help to take them out of fuel poverty and improve their quality of life.”

On the same theme of well-being, Lucy Saunders, founder of Healthy Streets, says: “I would love it to be easier to walk and cycle short journeys rather than drive, and I would achieve that through a default 20mph speed limit on all streets that have street lighting.”

Also on the topic of cycling, Liz Redbourne, a landscape architect at Homes England, says she would like to see better permeability in housing developments. “By that, I mean not just one road in, but all the side roads connected so people can cycle in and out.”