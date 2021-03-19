How can housing providers reach carbon zero goals within their own organisations?

This Inside Housing discussion, sponspored by utility consultancy Inenco, focuses on what social housing providers can do to ensure their own activities are sustainable and lead on a journey towards carbon net zero status.

If the social housing sector is to achieve carbon zero by 2050, it will not be enough to simply focus on housing stock. Carbon emissions and the consumption of energy and other key resources within the organisations that provide housing will also need to be considered, critically evaluated, and practices potentially changed accordingly. In so doing, it is likely that financial efficiencies can be achieved as well as environmental benefits gained.

Ljubomir Jankovic, professor of zero carbon design, Birmingham City University

Ljubomir Jankovic is professor of advanced building design and director of Zero Carbon Lab at the University of Hertfordshire. He hasworked on instrumental monitoring, dynamic simulation, and environmental design of buildings over a career spanning three decades. He is the author of ‘Designing ZeroCarbon Buildings Using Dynamic Simulation Methods’, published by Routledge.

Hannah Dillon, head of campaign, Zero Carbon campaign

Hannah Dillion is a climate policy and communications specialist, with experience delivering campaigns and projects for businesses, government and non-governmental organisations. She is currently head of the Zero Carbon Campaign – an initiative that advocates for the role that stronger and more consistent carbon pricing can play in addressing the net zero ’policy gap’. Prior to this role, Ms Dillion was director of climate campaigns at Project Everyone, driving awareness and advocacy for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Dan Pardesi, head of social housing, Inenco

Will Ray, head of sustainability, Clarion Housing Group

Will Ray leads the development and implementation of Clarion’s sustainability strategy including the drive to zero carbon. He has 20 years’ experience at the cutting-edge of sustainability, low carbon buildings and market transformation internationally. From designing low energy buildings through to developing corporate sustainability strategies, Mr Ray has worked on numerous projects that have helped push the sustainability agenda forward. Most recently, he helped Clarion to become the first UK housing group to attain the sustainable housing impact label.