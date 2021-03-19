How can housing providers reach zero carbon goals within their own organisations?

Ljubomir Jankovic, professor of zero carbon design, Birmingham City University

Ljubomir Jankovic is professor of zero carbon design at Birmingham City University, and professor of advanced building design and director of Zero Carbon Lab at the University of Hertfordshire. He has worked on instrumental monitoring, dynamic simulation and environmental design of buildings over a career spanning three decades. He is the author of Designing Zero Carbon Buildings Using Dynamic Simulation Methods, published by Routledge.

Hannah Dillon, head of campaign, Zero Carbon

Hannah Dillon is a climate policy and communications specialist, with experience delivering campaigns and projects for businesses, government and non-governmental organisations. She is currently head of the Zero Carbon campaign, an initiative that advocates for the role that stronger and more consistent carbon pricing can play in addressing the net zero ‘policy gap’. Prior to this role, Ms Dillon was director of climate campaigns at Project Everyone, driving awareness and advocacy for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Will Ray, head of sustainability, Clarion Housing Group

Will Ray leads the development and implementation of Clarion’s sustainability strategy, including the drive to zero carbon. He has 20 years’ experience at the cutting edge of sustainability, low-carbon buildings and market transformation internationally. From designing low-energy buildings through to developing corporate sustainability strategies, Mr Ray has worked on numerous projects that have helped to push the sustainability agenda forward. Most recently, he helped Clarion to become the first UK housing group to attain the sustainable housing impact label.