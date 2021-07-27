How can landlords best use data in the drive towards carbon zero?

Between now and 2050, the carbon emissions for producing a kilowatt hour of electricity is expected to drop by 94%, says Austin Baggett @SavaUK (Sponsored) #UKhousing

Establishing the current energy performance of your housing stock is the first step in your journey to zero carbon. What gets measured can be managed, so quality data is vital. Carbon emissions for existing homes are calculated through the government’s Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP), which requires up to 150 pieces of energy data on each home – or 1.5 million pieces of data for every 10,000 properties. That data will have come from all sorts of sources; some high quality, some poor quality, and some data where you have no idea what its quality is. But understanding your data and establishing where you are at this moment must be the first stage of your net zero strategy. If you have poor-quality data, you’re going to make poor-quality decisions about how best to get to zero carbon.

Are social landlords in a good position currently to manage their data and establish where they are?

Many landlords have huge challenges. We undertook a piece of research a few years ago that found that one in three housing providers have SAP ratings calculated for less than half their stock, while only 14% are confident in being able to spot inconsistencies in their data. As the carbon agenda becomes a higher priority, so must the management of their energy data.

How can housing providers set about gathering this data? What are the most important considerations to keep in mind?

One of the most important aspects to get right is to maximise the value you get from Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs). All too often, housing providers commission EPCs but fail to get access to the rich dataset that went into creating them. And yet, if your EPC assessments are performed under the Elmhurst EPC accreditation scheme – as the vast majority are – then it is possible to retrieve the underlying Reduced Data Standard Assessment Procedure (RdSAP) using an automatic routine that inputs it directly into your asset management system.

You also need to be able to trust the data collected by your energy assessor. Energy assessors differ in quality – some are poorly trained or poorly paid, and quality suffers. Ideally you would train someone internally to do your EPCs. But if you must outsource it, find a small group of assessors who you can work with as if they were part of your organisation. Test their knowledge, educate them about your stock and allow them access to information and experts within your organisation so they can feed this knowledge into their assessments.

It’s a shift in mindset. Don’t think of EPCs as a burden, but as an opportunity to provide you with trusted insightful data on your stock that can be viewed within your asset management system.