How can landlords work with residents to improve safety and compliance strategies?

Suzanne Brown, executive director of operations, LiveWest

Ms Brown is executive director of operations at LiveWest, where she oversees all operational service delivery with a portfolio that includes housing and support services, maintenance services, and strategic asset management.

She has extensive experience of working with customers to deliver service improvements and is a chartered member of the Institute of Housing.

Johnny Furlong, building information modelling strategy lead, L&Q

Mr Furlong leads the BIM strategy in L&Q, which aims to achieve operational excellence by significantly improving how the organisation understands and manage its buildings. He was one of the pioneers of BIM in the UK and Ireland and has 16 years of experience in the field.

He is vice-chair of the government-backed Golden Thread Initiative (GTI), a collaboration of 50 organisations which is reviewing what is needed to create a standardised digital golden thread of building safety information.

Michael Hill, business development manager, Tpas

Mr Hill has been involved in resident involvement since 2000, holding a number of roles with both local authorities and housing associations. He also spent a period as a self-employed Tpas associate.

He was previously a sub-contracting service engineer, meaning that he has a total of 30 years’ experience in the social housing sector.

Marlene Price, resident, York Road Estate, and director, Association of Retained Council Housing

Ms Price has been a resident of the York Road Estate for more than 30 years and has been actively involved in the residents’ association and for more than 30 years within the borough in various Council forums and working groups. These including the re-writing of the Tenants and Lease Conditions, the Anti Social Policies, the Stock Options Appraisals the recently revised Residents Participation Strategy.

Ms Price was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2014 in recognition of her services to the people of Wandsworth. In 2000 she was awarded the Centenary Civic Award by Wandsworth Council and in 2001 an Award from the Metropolitan Police both for her contribution to Wandsworth Police; a Civic Award in 2013 in recognition of her contribution to the residents of Wandsworth Borough.

She is currently a director with the Association of Retained Council Housing, a trustee and member of the Battersea Crime Prevention Panel, safeguarding & welfare manager for the British American Football Association, trustee of British American Football Benevolent Fund; vice-chair of the vorough’s Housing Panel, chair of the Latchmere Ward Safer Neighbourhood Panel, chair of the Latchmere Ward Panel and a member of the Battersea Power Station Community Forum.

John Roche, director of key accounts, Plentific

Mr Roche joined Plentific, a leading digital platform for property management, maintenance and repairs, following a 30-year career working in financial services, data and software across the UK and Europe.

Throughout his career, he has played a key role in building the operational capability of a variety of organisations, as well as driving sales, software consultancy and data analytics functions. Mr Roche joined Plentific following its acquisition of GasTag, where he held the role of managing director and delivered several innovative products into the social housing market.