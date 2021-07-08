How can social housing be smart about technology data use and privacy?

Julian Schwarzenbach, chair, BCS data management specialist group at Chartered Institute of IT

Mr Schwarzenbach is one of the country’s leading asset information experts with a long track record of successful consultancy projects across many organisations and sectors.

He is involved in a variety of standards committees developing data, asset and business information modelling standards both in the UK and internationally.

As an author, presenter and trainer, Mr Schwarzenbach is a ‘data evangelist’ who is passionate about raising awareness of the benefits of better data management and exploitation.

Daniel Hardy, project co-ordinator, Leeds City Council

Mr Hardy has worked in local government for more than 20 years and has a background in business analysis and change and project management.

He is part of the city digital partnerships team that works across the council and the four Leeds-based NHS organisations focused on the delivery of integrated care via digital means.

Mr Hardy works on initiatives which look at how IoT technology can be used to improve the health and well-being of Leeds citizens.

Chris Jones, chief operating officer, HomeLINK

Mr Jones is one of HomeLINK’s co-founders and is responsible for product development, marketing and sales. With a background in technology strategy, advisory and commercialisation, Mr Jones was previously a management consultant in the energy sector but more recently was a director at a high growth AI company where responsibilities included business development, marketing and fundraising.

Lucy Fraser, head of innovation, Albyn Housing Society

Ms Fraser has more than 20 years’ experience within the social housing sector. Her background is in urban policy and innovation. Recently she has been leading the technology side of a multi-agency city region deal innovation project in partnership with NHS Highland to develop a technology-enabled homes test bed within the social housing sector. The aim is to create homes where ambient technology supports individuals to live independently as long as it is safe from them to do so, while enabling support and intervention from family, friends, carers and health professionals at appropriate times based on data-driven alerts and algorithms.

The data created by the project will support the development of health, housing and care solutions which will be developed through a social business model. The model aims to enable access to innovative health and care solutions by those most in need, directly targeting health inequality, while simultaneously supporting public health and well-being. The project has a number of research partners working on AI, 5G, and data management.