My organisation delivered six homes in Ammanford in Carmarthenshire under the first phase of the Innovative Housing Programme. These were developed in partnership with Western Solar – an enterprise seeking to deliver low-carbon homes using its own designed model, but adapted to meet funding conditions. The project utilised locally sourced timber for both frame and external cladding, uses an extensive array of solar PV, and promotes electric vehicle use by providing individual charging points to properties.

Using passive principles, natural lighting is a key feature of the homes, along with a warm interior, leading to a comfortable and relaxing internal space. People have been living in the homes for almost six months and have already started to see the financial benefits of living in such an energy-efficient home.

“There can be no turning back. Everything we do going forward has to be designed and built in a different way”

Coastal is also collaborating with Swansea Council to deliver a zero-carbon development of almost 150 new homes on the outskirts of Swansea. Again with the support of £10m under the Welsh government’s Innovative Housing Programme, this project is taking us to the next level.

This development is using a cutting-edge design approach adopting fabric first. Again, incorporating a timber panel design system, the properties will be heated and powered with a combination of solar PV, battery storage and air source heat pumps. The homes will not be linked to the gas network. I was chatting to a colleague recently and we both realised that this project is the marker. There can be no turning back. Everything we do going forward has to be designed and built in a different way.

There clearly lies a huge challenge with our existing stock, and the same focus will be testing asset managers across the sector. What we do with different types of homes to attain zero carbon and is that even practically possible for some existing homes. Importantly, how is this work funded in the right way to ensure that social landlords can deliver without compromising other aspects of their business model?

I have illustrated two great examples of what’s happening in Wales. Others are taking similar ambitious steps. It makes me proud to live and work in a country where the devolved government takes this issue seriously, and realises the long-term implications, as well as thinking broadly around the opportunities for the ‘green’ economy that it will create. Bottom line, we have to act. There is no doubt that Mother Nature will continue to do so.

Gareth Davies, development director, Coastal Housing Group