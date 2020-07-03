How councils plan to build a way out of the COVID-19 crisis
Insight03/07/20by Inside Housing reporters
Inside Housing’s reporters talk to four councils across Britain to find out how the pandemic has impacted their housebuilding plans – and how they hope to get building again
