How COVID-19 has brought transparency to compliance

What will the rest of the year look like for compliance?

The biggest risks to resident safety are manual processes. When organisations rely on employees to undertake the work, record the case and file paperwork, errors can creep in. Information can get lost and only come to light when the tenant chases and possibly makes a complaint. Most housing associations don’t have the technical capacity for tenants to report issues with repairs, or to go online, see when the last gas check was done and then book in a contractor. Digital innovation can improve tenant satisfaction because it sets a format and standard for issues.

When you deal with orders in your personal life from an online retailer, you expect to be able to track the order and delivery, and complain if it doesn’t arrive.

In social housing, landlords are using off-the-shelf products and contracts developed 20 years ago. There’s no room for innovation. But we are seeing the industry come together with standardised workflows and tasks, along with a more standardised safety certificate. There is now room for transparency.

Is there now a more everyday approach to compliance?

Yes, there has been a need to access people’s homes without manual touch points. It has made the sector think about how to best get repairs done… and better. Decisions can also be made quicker. I’m curious to see what happens once workplaces fully open again. Will staff revert to the old way of thinking or take on board what we’ve learned? That will make the rest of the year very interesting and hopefully we’ll see further innovation.