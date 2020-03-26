Twitter
How do you think the sector is responding to coronavirus? Inside Housing survey

News26/03/20by Jess Mccabe

Inside Housing is launching an online survey to find out how housing professionals feel social landlords are responding to the crisis.

Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
Inside Housing surveys housing professionals on #ukhousing coronavirus response
Fill out @insidehousing's survey to tell us how your organisation is responding to the coronavirus crisis #ukhousing

We want to find out more about the views of housing professionals on:

  • How your organisation is responding to the emerging coronavirus crisis
  • How services for tenants/customers are being affected
  • What the impact is on your job and ways of working

The survey is anonymous, and the deadline to fill it out is 9am on Wednesday 1 April.

Please click here to fill out the survey

