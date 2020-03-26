How do you think the sector is responding to coronavirus? Inside Housing survey
News26/03/20by Jess Mccabe
Inside Housing is launching an online survey to find out how housing professionals feel social landlords are responding to the crisis.
We want to find out more about the views of housing professionals on:
- How your organisation is responding to the emerging coronavirus crisis
- How services for tenants/customers are being affected
- What the impact is on your job and ways of working
The survey is anonymous, and the deadline to fill it out is 9am on Wednesday 1 April.
