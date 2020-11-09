How has the pandemic accelerated progress towards digitally connected communities?

Gillian Mclaren has worked for Tpas as a national consultancy manager for more than 15 years and within this time has developed, improved and facilitated the re-engineering of engagement frameworks for social housing organisations across England.

Paul Neville is director of digital and ICT at the London Borough of Waltham Forest – a council that has signed the declaration. He is a delivery-focused leader with a track record of transforming businesses and leading operations across local government, healthcare, charity, digital, telecoms, financial services and media sectors.

Stephen Thorlby-Coy is head of ICT at Yorkshire Housing. His career has focused on delivering technology-enabled change in a variety of sectors. He started his career in manufacturing, and subsequently worked in secondary education, then moved into the private sector with a small software start-up. Motivated by social as well as business outcomes, he ran innovative, award-winning digital services in the charity sector before moving into social housing in 2015.

Steve Lyon is business development director at Power Objects. He began his career in housing management where he developed an interest in how technology can improve people’s lives. This led to many years working for IT and software firms introducing solutions to public sector organisations including housing, local government and health. Steve also spent nine years on the board of Riverside Housing Group.