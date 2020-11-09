How has the pandemic accelerated progress towards digitally connected communities?

This year more than ever, communities need technology and digital services to enhance daily tasks and leisure time. The government’s Local Digital Declaration encourages local authorities to raise standards to connect residents. Watch Inside Housing’s webinar, sponsored by Power Objects, to find out how the sector is transforming
In association with:
At the end of July the government gave £800,000 to local authorities as part of the Local Digital Declaration and as a direct outcome of the pandemic to digitally improve their services.
Local government minister Simon Clarke explained: “Councils have had to adapt their services from in-person to online, using technology to do so, and I am determined we capitalise on this and use everything we have learned to improve efficiency and make services better for residents and communities.”
More than 220 councils and public sector bodies have now committed to the declaration to drive efficiency in services through digital technology and to “make technology an enabler, not a barrier” for communities.
Inside Housing’s webinar, sponsored by Power Objects, discusses the benefits of digitally connected communities and how this can be reached, along with case studies illustrating what landlords have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they are driving change through digital transformation.
Gillian Mclaren has worked for Tpas as a national consultancy manager for more than 15 years and within this time has developed, improved and facilitated the re-engineering of engagement frameworks for social housing organisations across England.
Paul Neville is director of digital and ICT at the London Borough of Waltham Forest – a council that has signed the declaration. He is a delivery-focused leader with a track record of transforming businesses and leading operations across local government, healthcare, charity, digital, telecoms, financial services and media sectors.
Stephen Thorlby-Coy is head of ICT at Yorkshire Housing. His career has focused on delivering technology-enabled change in a variety of sectors. He started his career in manufacturing, and subsequently worked in secondary education, then moved into the private sector with a small software start-up. Motivated by social as well as business outcomes, he ran innovative, award-winning digital services in the charity sector before moving into social housing in 2015.
Steve Lyon is business development director at Power Objects. He began his career in housing management where he developed an interest in how technology can improve people’s lives. This led to many years working for IT and software firms introducing solutions to public sector organisations including housing, local government and health. Steve also spent nine years on the board of Riverside Housing Group.