How housing associations can succeed as agents of recovery at the vanguard of erupting economic and social change
After the financial crisis in 2010, housing associations were often the best-resourced organisations operating at a community level as public services were decimated by austerity. Here we are again – success requires an honest examination of our role in communities, writes Stuart Ropke
