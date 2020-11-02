How is fire safety shaking up the sector?

Communication is key

Elsewhere in the survey, we tried to gauge how the sector is communicating these remedial works with its residents. From the responses, a clear trend emerged towards organisations offering a more digital approach – a substantial 76% of respondents said they have either implemented a more joined-up digital consumer approach over the past year or would be looking to introduce one in the next 12 months.

Interestingly, a further 31% said they have implemented new systems faster as a result of COVID-19, while 22% said their transformation will be complete in the next 12 months and 18% said it will be finished in the next two to five years.

Julius Duncan, board director at BECG, says the survey shows the sector is clearly on board with cutting through these complicated issues to find ways of communicating better with residents, with the pandemic playing a critical role in accelerating that innovation.

“You’ve got a double effect of just how much additional work there is and communicating this quite complicated information to residents, plus you’ve got COVID-19 wrapping around that, which means digital communication and remote engagement is becoming more and more important,” he says.

“For those landlords who have needed to continue with large fire safety remediation projects this year, it has been vital to update residents to the changes that will affect their home, for example the erecting of scaffolding or the temporary closure of a car park.

“To keep projects moving, many housing providers have been relying on technology a lot more, such as holding resident meetings as webinars. We’ve found residents respond to this well as they like the real-time conversation and because of the flexibility of an online forum compared to a physical meeting, there has been more attendance. It is also more engaging and effective than delivering letters through doors – and there is the cost-saving element.”

This shift towards digital communication is not without its challenges. One survey respondent noted: “We are adapting our system, but due to levels of digital inclusion amongst customers this will limit the effectiveness and may lead to more complaints and disputes. Furthermore, if feels the harder to reach may have become more difficult to engage with.”

Another survey respondent, Thirteen Group’s director of asset investment and compliance Paul Jenkins, says that means it is important to work with residents to bring them along in the process.

He adds: “We’ve found through various resident groups that most of our customers are digitally savvy and connected. But, where it’s needed, we have a digital connection conversation at the point of consultation with residents, so we try to upskill customers and get them on to tablets and help them work through the technology.”

In recent months, Thirteen has taken most of its services online through a new digital service called My Thirteen. Mr Jenkins says this is how the group anticipates interacting with customers in future, although he adds that a multichannel communication approach will still be necessary.