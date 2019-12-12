How joined-up thinking can help landlords tackle the climate crisis

In association with:

It is almost 130 years since the Guinness Partnership was founded, but the purpose of the organisation – now one of the country’s largest housing associations – is unchanged: to improve people’s lives.

According to Cecily Church, sustainability officer at Guinness Partnership, that means climate change and energy efficiency are key concerns. “We’d say a vital part of improving people’s lives is to ensure that homes are affordable to run, comfortable and tackle fuel poverty,” she says.

Ms Church is speaking at an Inside Housing breakfast briefing kicking off the second day of HOMES UK 2019 at London’s ExCeL centre. The session, run in association with Inenco, the energy consultancy, is exploring how to maximise energy efficiency in social housing.

With more than 65,000 homes across England, the scale of that challenge for Guinness Partnership has not gone unnoticed by those charged with meeting it. “We calculated that, if we are to ensure all of our housing stock is zero carbon by 2050 [in line with the target now enshrined in British law], we would have to [make] 10 homes [zero carbon] every working day between now and then,” Ms Church tells delegates.

This would mean financial savings for residents as well as benefits for the environment. But it is clear that the only way such success will be secured is if associations can also find their own efficiencies along the way. The focus of the breakfast briefing is thus not just on how to increase energy efficiency – it is about how to minimise cost while doing so.