How landlords are using social media to engage residents

The themed posts were tagged #MaintenanceMonday and they proved to be a success. Residents read, engaged with and shared the posts, and we received plenty of positive feedback. So we decided to enlarge our digital offering and added health and safety information in a similar format.

The first #SafetySaturday post went out last spring. The idea was to create a buzz. Although we wanted to share information on how to test carbon monoxide detectors or fire safety issues, we also wanted to include interesting information from outside the organisation – for example, how to be aware of online scammers.

On average each post is seen by 170 people – which is great for a 750-property organisation where the estates are scattered throughout the community. Our largest estate has 33 homes, so it’s difficult to hold meetings. This has meant that resident engagement has always been an issue for us.

But since we launched this initiative last year, Tamar has doubled its follower count on Facebook. This means we have built a solid channel of communication through which we’re able to reach a lot of residents quickly and easily. In addition, we can be reactive. For example when we receive a lot of calls about boilers, we can add a post about service checks or how to use the storage meters.

This has also been invaluable in recent months during lockdown when staff have been working from home and we’ve needed to reach residents and continue to make them feel part of the Tamar community.